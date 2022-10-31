Fresh batch of Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models see first discounts from $490 (Save $39)

After seeing the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 go on sale to close out last week, Amazon is back on this Monday to offer some of the first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts. Marking down cellular models this time around, pricing starts at $489.99 shipped for the 45mm style. Down from $529, this is now matching what you’d pay for the smaller 41mm model with $39 in savings delivering not only a new all-time low, but also the first discount period. As for today’s sale, you’re looking at $39 in savings on the highlighted model, with other sizable discounts applying to other models.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you’d prefer to just go with the latest, yet most affordable from Apple, the new Apple Watch SE 2 is currently down to its best price yet. Delivering a markdown on cellular models, you can now take $39 off the going rate in order to score a new all-time low of $290. These aren’t going to be quite as feature-packed as the Series 8 models above, but deliver much of the same fitness tracking experience for less.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

