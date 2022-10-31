Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword from $28.50, FIFA 23 $20, Madden 23 $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Target is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $29.99. Shipping is free for RedCard holders and the price will drop to $28.49. Regularly $60 at Amazon, where we may or may not see a price match at this point, today’s deal is more than 50% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and a great time to secure a physical copy for your Switch collection. At this point, Skyward Sword still sits at the beginning of the Zelda timeline and the HD remake is arguably the best way to experience it. While the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom could shuffle the already complicated chronology here, as of right now this one is a must play for fans of the series or anyone who’s looking to experience more than just Breath of the Wild before the latest entry in the series hits in spring 2023. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

