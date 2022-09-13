Nintendo Direct starts now! 40 mins. of the best new Switch games, Zelda remakes, more

The next Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled to kick off right now with fresh looks at the best new Switch games. While we have seen some smaller and dedicated events for Splatoon 3, not to mention the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet announcement, today’s presentation marks the second major Direct event of the year after February’s broadcast delivered exciting new details on Mario Strikers Battle League, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, Nintendo Switch Sports, the Mario Kart 8 remastered courses, and more. Nintendo rarely disappoints with these full-on Direct showcases, so be sure to head below and follow along with all of the best new Switch games, gameplay footage, and announcements.

Nintendo Switch Direct – the best new Switch games coming this winter and beyond

The September Direct event will be focusing in on the next slate of games that will take us right through holiday season 2022. You can expect a solid 40 minutes of “information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

Alongside the aforementioned Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set for release this fall, rumor has it we could also be seeing what’s next for the iconic Zelda series. While we know Breath of the Wild 2 has been pushed to spring 2023, we could also be getting looks at new remakes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker as well as Twilight Princess for Switch. While you would think the sequel to Breath of the Wild would get its very own own Direct showcase, here’s to hoping for some kind of teaser or perhaps a quick reveal of the game’s official title.

Bayonetta 3 could get some screen time, but the delayed Advance War remake we heard about previously has been put on hold, and that might be the case for its appearance in today’s Nintendo Direct show. From there, we might see some smaller indie titles go live on the eShop directly following the presentation, if the February event is any indication. But after that, let’s just hope for some fresh new looks at the best upcoming new Switch games, whatever they might be.

***Note: Nintendo has stated that “as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning,” the stream won’t run live via the Nintendo UK YouTube channel and will instead be available on-demand at 4 p.m. UK time.

Follow along below with today’s Nintendo Direct for a look at the best new Switch games, updates on some already announced titles, and more. We will be updating this post throughout the showcase and with full-resolution footage thereafter:

Fire Emblem Engage

Today’s Nintendo Direct livestream is kicking off with a look at Fire Emblem Engage…it will release January 2023.

Use hero-summoning strategies to defeat an ancient threat in a brand-new Fire Emblem game . Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2

Expand your Aionios journey with wave 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Expansion Pass! This new hero looks…mechanical? Complete her quest & she’ll join your party. Plus, earn special rewards & new outfits in tough Challenge Battles! Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 releases on Nintendo Switch 10/13.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two launches on Switch come November 4, 2022.

First post-launch Splatoon 3 Splatfest

It takes place September 23 at 5p/m PT to September 25

Here’s the theme for the first post-launch Splatoon 3 Splatfest: Which would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun? This Splatfest takes place Sept. 23-25, so get ready to make waves!

Octopath Traveller II

Square Enix is showing off Octopath Traveller II with eight new travelers…releases February 24, 2023.

Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell. What will happen when their paths intertwine, and where will their adventures lead them … and you?

Fae Farm

Escape to the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm sim RPG for 1-4 players. Craft, cultivate, and decorate to grow your shared homestead—and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You’ll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic, and trek across mysterious realms. And as the seasons change, you’ll use all you’ve learned and discovered together to restore the world around you. Discover more at www.faefarm.com.

More Nintendo 64 titles for Switch Online

Nintendo is adding GoldenEye to the Switch Online Nintendo 64 library + Mario Party 1 -3, Pilot Wings 64, Pokemon Stadium 1 – 2, and more. The titles will come in 2022 and 2023, no date for James Bond GoldenEye yet.

Pokémon Stadium, Mario Party, Pilotwings 64, 1080° Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, & more will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 library on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Stay tuned for more details in the future!

Wave 3 courses for Mario Kart 8

Nintendo is unveiling the Wave 3 courses for Mario Kart 8…coming this holiday.

Rev up those engines, because more courses are cruising over to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC on Nintendo Switch this holiday! Wave 3 features eight tracks, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS!

Nintendo Switch Sports – Golf

Golf will be the next free update “fore” Nintendo Switch Sports! Hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series & play with friends in local or online play, or be the last golfer swinging in 8-player Survival Golf! The free update launches this holiday.

Nintendo just announced Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2023!

Bayonetta 3

New details and trailer coming later today for Bayonetta 3…releases October 28, 2022.

This one is for the angels in the audience! Join Bayonetta for a devilishly good time in this hair-raising, demon-summoning adventure. Bayonetta 3 releases on Nintendo Switch 10/28.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is coming to Switch – a Switch remake with new mechanics. With local play for up to 4 players on the same system. Coming February 24, 2023.

The tough puff Kirby is back for a 4-player* platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash landed on Planet Popstar.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The official name of Breath of the Wild 2 has finally been confirmed as The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom…it will release May 12, 2023!!

The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.

