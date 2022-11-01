Save up to $300 on Arcade1Up cabinets and gaming tables: Dragon’s Lair, Marvel, more

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair Arcade Machine for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $650 and now matched at Best Buy, this is among the first price drops we have tracked on this model, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Not to be confused with New Wave’s Dragon’s Lair mini arcade, this is one of Arcade1Up’s 3/4 scale machines with a color display, a secondary alphanumeric screen, dual front facing speakers, a light-up marquee, and a custom riser to bring it up to eye level. It also carries built-in copies of the original Dragon’s Lair, Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp, and Space Ace. Head below for more details and additional Arcade1Up deals from $180.

But if you’re after the console games, dive into this morning’s roundup. You’ll find deals on Mario and Zelda titles for Switch as well as Best Buy’s buy two get one FREE sale on PlayStation titles, just to name a few. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair Arcade Machine features:

Custom Arcade | Secondary Alphanumeric Screen | Dual Front Facing Speakers

Light Up Marquee | Molded Coin Door | Custom Riser

Assembled Dimensions: 19.75″ D x 19.90” W x 60.5″ H | Weight: 69.10 lbs

Adjustable Volume | Clear Deck Protector | Anti-Tip Over Strap

