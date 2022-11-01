Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $44, B2G1 FREE PlayStation titles, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $43.99 shipped. This one is also matched at GameStop. While we have seen it going in and out of stock at $44 on Amazon, it is regularly $60 and now fetching $51 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe still delivers one of the best modern 2D Mario experiences for Switch owners with multiplayer action, three additional modes (Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle), and a host of fan-favorite playable characters. Younger or less experienced gamers can also make use of Toadette and Nabbit that offer extra assistance during gameplay, making New Super Mario Bros U a great option for younger gamers in the house as much as Mushroom Kingdom vets. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- Buy two get one FREE PlayStation titles at Best Buy
- Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Forbidden West, more
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleeShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Digital Game Sale up to 75% off
- ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale up to 80% off
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $25)
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 PS4/5 and Xbox from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $27 (Reg. $45)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $70 + $10 Xbox GC
- Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Mummy Demastered eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
