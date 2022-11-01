Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $44, B2G1 FREE PlayStation titles, more

Justin Kahn
New Super Mario Bros. U

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $43.99 shipped. This one is also matched at GameStop. While we have seen it going in and out of stock at $44 on Amazon, it is regularly $60 and now fetching $51 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe still delivers one of the best modern 2D Mario experiences for Switch owners with multiplayer action, three additional modes (Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle), and a host of fan-favorite playable characters. Younger or less experienced gamers can also make use of Toadette and Nabbit that offer extra assistance during gameplay, making New Super Mario Bros U a great option for younger gamers in the house as much as Mushroom Kingdom vets. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

