Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $44, B2G1 FREE PlayStation titles, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $43.99 shipped. This one is also matched at GameStop. While we have seen it going in and out of stock at $44 on Amazon, it is regularly $60 and now fetching $51 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe still delivers one of the best modern 2D Mario experiences for Switch owners with multiplayer action, three additional modes (Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle), and a host of fan-favorite playable characters. Younger or less experienced gamers can also make use of Toadette and Nabbit that offer extra assistance during gameplay, making New Super Mario Bros U a great option for younger gamers in the house as much as Mushroom Kingdom vets. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!