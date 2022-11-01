Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashed, Plant Light Meter, Candleman, more

This morning’s best deals on iOS games and apps are now ready and waiting for you down below. Joining today’s software deals, we are also tracking up to $499 in savings on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with various configurations marked down right now and sitting alongside the rest of our Apple hardware offers right here. The app highlights include titles like Fury Unleashed, Plant Light Meter, Candleman, Underworld Office, Syntronik, Focus: Timer & Pomodoro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WatchApp for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sticker Drop: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: Focus: Timer & Pomodoro: $11 (Reg. $12)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: With Margin: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracke: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Fury Unleashed:

Shoot your way through the pages of an ever-changing comic book! Play solo or in co-op, expand your weaponry, and upgrade your hero with each run. Explore the pages of a living comic book where ink is your most valuable resource and each room is a comic panel. Find out why John Kowalsky, creator of the acclaimed Fury Unleashed series, is having a creativity crisis and see if you can help him deal with it. Kill enemies quickly enough to unleash your fury and rip through everything in your way without getting injured. Learn to play flawlessly and beat the entire game in one epic combo!

