elago’s latest iPhone 14 Pro liquid silicone MagSafe cases start from $14.50 for today only

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is offering its Silicone MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case from $14.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where available. This price drop will be live for another 6 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly up to $21, this is 20% off the going rate, a couple bucks under the launch pricing we featured, and the best we can find. This is the usual liquid silicone elago approach, just with built-in magnets for better MagSafe support. The usual raised lips around the camera array and display are in place here alongside a design that still works with standard wireless chargers. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for additional details.

When it comes to soft silicone cases for iPhone 14, elago is one of the best out there. But if you don’t mind going with a lesser known brand, this Ornarto option starts at just over $11 Prime shipped with a range of color options to choose from. Otherwise, just scope up the non-MagSafe elago variant from $13.

Then go check out the new must-see Pokémon iPhone 14 grips, cases, and wallets from PopSockets before diving into one of the many hands-on iPhone 14 case reviews we have featured. One notable option that popped after the first initial run of new models was Nomad’s new Ultra Orange rugged iPhone 14 Pro case and matching Apple Watch Ultra strap. Get a closer look at those right here and swing by our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases for more options.

elago Silicone MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a product that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM EVERYDAY USE, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

THE PERFECT MAGNETIC CASE FOR your phone compatible with MagSafe! STRONG MAGNETS were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and PREVENTS FALLING.

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your phone while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

