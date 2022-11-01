Casio unveils new retro-style Super Mario Bros. G-Shock watch set for release next week

Casio is unveiling its new Mario G-Shock watch today. Officially known as the G-Shock x Super Mario Bros. reference number DW5600SMB-4, Casio describes the collaboration as “two cultural icons straight out of Japan” coming together for the latest G-Shock crossover. This new functional collector’s piece is set to launch late next week with special themed packaging at select retailers as well as online. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Mario G-Shock watch.

Casio’s new Mario G-Shock watch

Casio’s G-Shock branded timepieces have a strong following despite all of the hype for expensive mechanical watches online these days. The brand is looking to team up with Nintendo to bring some gamers into the fold, employing a look loaded with 8-bit design cues and directly paying homage to the iconic original Super Mario Bros. game.

This limited-edition timepiece represents the classic 1980s game through its whimsical design and nostalgic theme, as well as Mario’s “never give up” attitude that parallels the spirit of challenge present in G-SHOCK’s origins.

Casio has channeled that Mario red colorway for the main case here alongside a background of blue pulled straight from the “overworld stages” and even some gold accents “that recall Mario’s precious coins.” The front and center green Koopa shell as well as the 8-bit style font around the bezel are nice touches as well.

Mario himself will also appear on screen, positioned to stomp on the printed shell, when the backlight is enabled. You can see that in action along with the special edition packaging in the promo video below:

The 8-bit Mario is printed on the band like camouflage, and all the dial fonts are 8-bit to create the atmosphere of 1985. To commemorate the collaboration, the watch comes in special packaging with an illustration of the opening screen of the game and Mario’s signature phrase, “Here we go!”

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Shock Resistance

200-Meter Water Resistance

EL Backlight with Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The new Mario G-Shock certainly isn’t on the same level as the luxury Swiss Mario Kart timepieces from TAG Heuer we featured previously, but it will also costs many thousands of dollars less. Set for release on November 11, 2022, the new Casio Mario G-Shock watch will carry a $150 MSRP.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!