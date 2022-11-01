Save $20 on Ring’s entry-level Wired 1080p Video Doorbell at its low price of $40

Amazon is currently offering the 1080p Ring Wired Video Doorbell for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $65, this 38% discount, or $20 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Coming in as Ring’s entry-level offering, you can add this doorbell to your front door with the existing wiring to add some additional security. Even though this is the lower end of the lineup, you still retain 2-way audio alongside motion alerts delivered right to your phone. Alexa integration means you can check out a live view from your door and talk with guests from compatible devices. There is even night vision so you can see people at night. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more. Keep reading below.

Looking to have some indoor security as well? You can pick up TP-Link’s Kasa Smart 1080p Security Camera for $23 after clipping the on-page coupon. This camera gets fixed in position and will help you keep track of your home while you’re away. There is even 2-way audio for commmunicating with guests or your pets if needed. The night vision on these cameras is good up to 30 feet as well. Video recorded here can either be saved to a local SD card or to the cloud with a subscription plan.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. Want to light up your front porch as well? We’re currently tracking the 2-pack of Govee Bluetooth RGBWW LED Light Bulbs at $12 which is among the best prices we’ve seen. These bulbs connect to your smartphone with Bluetooth, allowing you to customize the RGB coloring, white temperature, and brightness. You can also use the app to create custom schedules for the light to turn on and off at certain times, including a sunrise to sunset mode.

Ring Wired Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime.

Hardwire Video Doorbell Wired using your existing doorbell wiring and the included tool kit for around-the-clock power and peace of mind

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!