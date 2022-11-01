Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO sees $500 discount to new low of $1,700, more

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,200, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save with $500 in savings attached. This is well below our previous spring mention of $1,890, and now delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is marking down a pair of other self-balancing electric scooters. These aren’t going to convert into a full-blown go kart, but will provide a more affordable way to get in on the EV action. Especially with the discounts attached!

Segway Ninebot GoKart PRO features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO is the best performing and most reliable gokart you will find on the market. It’s features are unmatched with a 23 mph top speed along with a 15.5 mile range. Easily adjustable with a height range of 51″ to 75″, it is perfect for kids and adults who want to have fun drifting around and experience go-karting like never before.

