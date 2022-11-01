Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO sees $500 discount to new low of $1,700, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsSegway
$1,700

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,200, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save with $500 in savings attached. This is well below our previous spring mention of $1,890, and now delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is marking down a pair of other self-balancing electric scooters. These aren’t going to convert into a full-blown go kart, but will provide a more affordable way to get in on the EV action. Especially with the discounts attached!

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. A new week is now underway and we’re beginning to wrap up all of the different ways to save some green on green gear for around the house, the tool shed, and more.

Segway Ninebot GoKart PRO features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO is the best performing and most reliable gokart you will find on the market. It’s features are unmatched with a 23 mph top speed along with a 15.5 mile range. Easily adjustable with a height range of 51″ to 75″, it is perfect for kids and adults who want to have fun drifting around and experience go-karting like never before.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Segway

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Music goes free for Prime members, if you can li...
Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill w...
Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book2 laptop ships with ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashed, P...
Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $...
The North Face takes 30% off jackets, vests, hiking boo...
Sony’s PC/PS5 Inzone spatial audio wireless gamin...
Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds deliver ANC and Googl...
Load more...
Show More Comments