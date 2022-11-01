Sony’s PC/PS5 Inzone spatial audio wireless gaming headsets hit new lows from $78

Earlier this past summer Sony launched its new Inzone headsets with a look familiar to PS5 owners and compatibility with various gaming platforms. Today we are tracking some of the first price drops headlined by the Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset at $148 shipped. Note: you might need to look under the Other Sellers on Amazon section to find the direct listing, but there are several trusted third-parties as well as Amazon with them down at this price right now. Regularly $230, this is 36% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price drop we have tracked since we went hands-on with the new lineup in late June. Not just for PlayStation 5, they are also ready for your PC battlestation with Discord certification, a flip-up boom microphone, and a dedicated mute function. From there, you’ll find up to 40 hours of “continuous gameplay from a single charge” joined by the “ergonomic” earpads and headband as well as what Sony refers to as 360-degree Spatial Sound. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more.

The new Inzone lineup also includes the H3 and H9 models that also happen to be marked down to $78 and $278 shipped. Regularly $100 and $300 respectively, these deals aren’t quite as deep as the price drop featured above, but are still either matching or beating the lowest prices we have tracked. Again, you can get a complete breakdown of the differences between each model in our hands-on review.

Then swing over to our PC gaming deal hub for additional battlestation upgrades at a discount. One notable offer has Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at new low of $80, down from the regular $115 price tag to deliver GX Blue switches, per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, a detachable micro USB cable, and more. Everything you need to know about this price drop is waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage right here.

Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming for precise rival detection

Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

For PC and PlayStation 5

