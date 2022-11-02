Android app deals of the day: Endurance, Majotori, Railways of Love, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Endurance- dead space Premium-Android apps

Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now live down below courtesy of Google Play. Check out today’s price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as the Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 at 50% off while you’re at it. But today’s software offers are headlined by titles like Endurance, Majotori, Note Recognition, NT Calculator, Railways of Love, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Endurance:

Looking for an action-packed space-shooter game with a mystery story? Or maybe you’re after retro games with a dungeon setting? Or perhaps your aim is to find something old school like 8-bit games but with RPG elements? If so, then Endurance: infection in space (2d space-shooter) is the best choice for you!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s rotatable MagSafe ring grip doubles as a...
Traeger’s Pro Series 22 electric wood pellet gril...
Renogy’s Phoenix 300 power station packs 60W USB-C PD...
LEGO reveals four new ‘Avatar: Way of the Water...
Universal Audio Volt interfaces hit rare all-time lows ...
Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo Buds with ANC and included ...
Nomad is giving away its AirTag Leather Loop to 9to5Toy...
Elgato announces ‘world’s first’ 4K60 webcam with...
Load more...
Show More Comments