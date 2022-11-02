Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes foldables more affordable from $801.50 (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $801.43 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings while delivering the second-best discount to date. At within $1.50 of the low, we’ve only seen it sell for less once back during the fall Prime Day festivities. Today’s discount lets you nearly get in on the same savings for those who missed the Prime-exclusive offer. The elevated 256GB model is also on sale and sitting at $851.43, down from the usual $1,060 price tag.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU.

If you’re looking for a flagship-caliber Android experience that isn’t of the foldable variety, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently still on sale and sitting at the second-best price, as well. This offering still packs much of the latest Samsung experience, just with a more traditional handset design centered around a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Now $300 off, you can lock-in a near all-time low price of $900 that comes within $10 of the best discount ever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!