Elgato announces ‘world’s first’ 4K60 webcam with the Facecam Pro

Today, CORSAIR-owned Elgato is introducing the “world’s first” 4K60 webcam with the Facecam Pro. While you can get 4K60 on a computer for video calls and streaming, up until now you’ve needed to employ a DSLR or camera-based setup. With a Sony sensor, plug-and-play design, and wide-angle lens, this webcam is sure to take your streams or video calls to the next level. Sound interesting? Keep reading to learn more.

Elgato finally launches a 4K60 webcam with Facecam Pro

Webcams haven’t seen much innovation as of late, with 60 FPS being the latest technology put in the old 1080p sensor housing – that is, until today.

Elgato is once again being the pioneer in streaming technology with the Facecam Pro, delivering true 4K60 quality in a plug-and-play design. There’s a studio-grade f/2.0 21mm Autofocus lens which can also be flipped to manual focus if there’s too much hunting-and-seeking for your liking. The focus range is four inches to infinity, and the sensor packs a 90-degree field of view as well. The 1/1.8-inch SONY STARVIS sensor is designed to “capture exceptional detail” without having to use things like pan, tilt, or zoom, and also when lighting isn’t the best.

Running on a USB 3.0 bus, this camera is capable of delivering full 4K60 to your desktop over a single cable, making it a super simple setup all around. If an app doesn’t support 4K60 input, then the processor of the camera downsamples the raw 4K60 signal into a 1080p60 stream, so you can have “better-looking full HD video than normal.”

The updated Camera Hub experience will give you “DSLR-like” control of things like field of view, exposure, and white balance as well as PTZ effects. If you have an NVIDIA GPU, then you’ll still be able to leverage NVIDIA Broadcast integration for AI-powered effects like background replacement or cinematic blur.

Coming in with a price of $299.99, the Elgato Facecam Pro doesn’t enter the scene cheaply. But, bringing 4K60 footage to your desktop in a single plug-and-play package also isn’t the easiest feat to achieve, so it’s understandable that you’ll need to pay a premium for it. You can buy the Elgato Facecam Pro now directly from Elgato and soon other retailers like Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Finally, a 4K60 webcam. While I have been fine with 1080p60 webcams for a while, 4K is just so much sharper, especially when doing intermission scenes on streaming where your face takes up the majority of the screen.

Elgato seems to be the pioneer for new streaming tech these days, being among the first to launch streaming-focused lighting, all-in-one microphone setups, and high-quality webcams as well.

I’m curious to see footage directly from the Facecam Pro, and can’t wait to see what creators do with it throughout the gaming community.

