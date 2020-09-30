Today Satechi is expanding its stable of Apple charging accessories with one of its very first USB-C PD offerings equipped with GaN capabilities. Its new 100W wall charger enters with a much more compact design than we’ve seen from the brand in the past, alongside a familiar aluminum form-factor. Head below for a closer look at the Satechi 100W GaN Charger and for all the details on how to score a launch discount.

Satechi 100W GaN Charger

GaN chargers aren’t exactly new, but today’s launch from Satechi is the brand’s first foray into the market of higher efficiency power adapters. Leveraging gallium nitride technology, Satechi’s 100W charger delivers plenty of perks ranging from more efficient power usage and better thermal dissipation, both of which play a big roll in achieving its more compact design.

Wrapped within an aluminum housing that’ll fit right in with the rest of your Apple kit, the Satechi 100W GaN Charger features a 3-port design. On top of a 10W/2.4A USB-A slot, you’re also getting a pair of USB-C ports that offer a combined 100W of power output. One of those can supply up to 60W of power, while the other tops out at 30W.

So regardless of what gear you have in your Apple kit, be it a MacBook Pro or an iPhone and iPad, this is up to the task. It’s an ideal option for throwing in your bag or upgrading your desk setup with more versatility than the chargers Apple usually includes.

Now available for purchase

The new Satechi 100W GaN USB-C Charger is now available for purchase directly from its online storefront and via Amazon. It enters with a $79.99 price tag. To celebrate the launch of its new release, Satechi will be taking 20% off the new charger when code GANPOWER has been applied at checkout at the brand’s site. That brings the price down to $64, which will be live through October 2.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve been routinely impressed in the past with what GaN brings to the table for wall chargers, so the latest 100W offering from Satechi looks to be a win on paper. In fact, we’ve previously hoped that Satechi would bring this tech into the mix, and now that’s finally the case.

While there are plenty of other GaN chargers on the market, Satechi’s usual polish and Apple-inspired design make it stand out. So if you’re in the market for a charging solution capable of keeping a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone topped off, this seems to be worth a closer look.

