Alienware’s Ryzen 7 and RTX 3070 gaming desktop falls to new low at $1,653 (Save $246)

Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,653.11 shipped. Down from a $1,899 normal price, you’d spend $1,850 at Dell right now for a lower-powered model with a 256GB SSD and RTX 3060 Ti, for comparison. Delivering AMD’s 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800 processor, this desktop is ready to handle just about any compute task you can throw at it. On top of that, you’ll find the RTX 3070 GPU able to tackle gaming with ease, even in intense titles or at 1440p resolutions. This desktop also ships with both a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD as well as a 1TB HDD so you have ample space for both your boot/programs drive and game storage. Keep reading for more.

Be sure to further outfit your gaming setup with this 27-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor that can be picked up for $233 at Amazon right now. It’ll give you both a QHD display as well as high refresh rate to enjoy your new desktop with. Plus, it supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs so you can even hook up multiple monitors at one time.

Do you need to work on-the-go as well? Consider Microsoft’s previous-generation Surface Laptop 4 15-inch that’s on sale for a new low right now. Down to $1,900, this laptop packs 1TB of speedy NVMe SSD storage and also brings with it Microsoft’s premium design stylings. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great discounts that you can’t miss out on.

Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming Desktop features:

The Alienware Aurora R14 line of gaming desktop PC’s are designed for the ultimate gaming experience with VR ready capabilities. The Alienware Aurora series features incredible processing power combined with the latest graphics cards to handle even the most demanding games. An immense RAM allows your gaming PC to handle the most intensive applications such as video editing or data analyzing to ensure a lag-free multitasking experience.

