Android app deals of the day: realMyst, Lumino City, Lichtspeer, FRAMED 1 and 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
realMyst Android app deals

Thursday’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google are now ready and waiting after the jump. Just be sure to scope out today’s Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra deals at up to $300 off as well as the price drop we spotted on its Galaxy Buds 2 at $90 (save $60) while you’re at it. As far as the software discounts go, highlight deals include titles like realMyst, Lumino City, Lichtspeer, FRAMED 1 and 2, Chicken Police, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on realMyst:

realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime! Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Look lazily upward into the Channelwood Age trees. Relax next to the rippling fountain as the sun sets in the Selenitic Age. Spin around for a full panoramic tour of Sirrus’ throne room. Seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age.

