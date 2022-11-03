Enjoy ANC and 29-hour battery life with an all-time low on Galaxy Buds 2 at $90 (Save $60)

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89.99 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $150 these days, you’re now looking at a match of the all-time low at $60 off. This is still one of the first chances to lock-in a sub-$100 price tag, as well. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

Though if you could use a pair of more fitness-oriented earbuds, this morning also saw the Beats Fit Pro land at a new all-time low. These are going to be a bit more flagship-caliber than the lead deal, but the $55 discount delivers a more affordable chance to bring home the new releases for lower than we’ve ever seen before at $145.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

