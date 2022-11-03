Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Book of Demons, ALTER EGO, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Hidden Folks

Today’s collection of Mac and iOS app deals is now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. You’ll just want to make sure you also check out today’s price drops on Apple Watch SE 2 now that it has returned to the all-time low as well as the best prices yet on Beats Fit Pro as well. Highlight app deals include titles like Hidden Folks, Chicken Police, Rush Rally Origins, Book of Demons, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, Summer Catchers, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sprite Pencil: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Records: FREE (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: CuBuGo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Combo Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hazmat Hijinks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wanderlust: Transsiberian: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $4)

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

