Apple Watch SE 2 returns to all-time low pricing at $240 (Reg. $279), more from $199

Joining ongoing deals on the cellular models, Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm GPS for $239.99 shipped. This is $39 off the regular $279 price tag, matching the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. Still listed at the full $279 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a notable opportunity to land Apple’s latest-generation entry-level wearable with a solid discount. Powered by watchOS 9, it also delivers much of the same functionality you’ll find on the flagship models including a bevy of fitness tracking capabilities, heart rate and sleep monitoring, an always-on altimeter, and the new onboard compass. Apple’s crash detection is also present and accounted for alongside the expect Retina OLED display, a swimproof water-resistant design up to 50 meters, and up to 18 hours of battery life. More details below.

A more affordable point of entry comes by way of the first-generation Apple Watch SE that’s now starting from $209 with a 44mm GPS + Cellular configuration over at Best Buy. You’ll also find the 40mm variant marked down to $199 at Walmart right now. While it doesn’t include all of the latest specs and features, it can still be a compelling grab for folks just looking to get into the Apple wearable ecosystem at a budget-friendly price.

From there, you'll want to dive into our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands and some of the latest releases below:

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

