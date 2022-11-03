Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $20, Link’s Awakening $44, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Xbox One and Playstation 4 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetched $60 for most of this year before dropping into the $40 range over the last few months and now to a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to give this one a try, it’s hard to go wrong at under $20 Prime shipped. This is a sort of Borderlands spin-off, delivering a similar cell-shaded visual approach with the usual gun-toting action. But Gearbox has also folded a fantasy element into the experience, both in terms of the story and setting as well as with a host of magical attacks and abilities. “Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply” and where you can “create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony confirms PS VR2 release date, price, and pre-orders
*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2
***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $44 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $27 (Reg. $50)
- Madden NFL 23 PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Buy two get one FREE PlayStation titles at Best Buy
- Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, more
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Xbox Harvest Digital Game Sale up to 75% off
- ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale up to 80% off
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $25)
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 PS4/5 and Xbox from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $70 + $10 Xbox GC
- Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!