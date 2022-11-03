Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $20, Link’s Awakening $44, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Xbox One and Playstation 4 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetched $60 for most of this year before dropping into the $40 range over the last few months and now to a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to give this one a try, it’s hard to go wrong at under $20 Prime shipped. This is a sort of Borderlands spin-off, delivering a similar cell-shaded visual approach with the usual gun-toting action. But Gearbox has also folded a fantasy element into the experience, both in terms of the story and setting as well as with a host of magical attacks and abilities. “Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply” and where you can “create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals

*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!