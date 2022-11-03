Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $20, Link’s Awakening $44, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Xbox One and Playstation 4 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetched $60 for most of this year before dropping into the $40 range over the last few months and now to a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to give this one a try, it’s hard to go wrong at under $20 Prime shipped. This is a sort of Borderlands spin-off, delivering a similar cell-shaded visual approach with the usual gun-toting action. But Gearbox has also folded a fantasy element into the experience, both in terms of the story and setting as well as with a host of magical attacks and abilities. “Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply” and where you can “create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

