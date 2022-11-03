Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs: Live coverage of the road to Grand Finals

Overwatch 2 just arrived last month and if you missed my original launch day coverage, there’s so much to be excited about for the next-generation of team-based shooter from Blizzard. On the competitive side of the game, today are the final days of the Overwatch League 2022 season and we’ll be reporting in all things Grand Finals live from Anaheim, California. With four exciting matches, we’re breaking down what to expect from the games and detailing post match interviews.

Overwatch League Playoffs go live in Anaheim

After a week’s worth of matches to get us into today, the final games of the Overwatch League 2022 season are here with the last day of Playoffs. There will be a total of four games today, which all of course build up to the Grand Finals themselves tomorrow on Friday, November 4. But before the season culminates in tomorrow’s match, we’re diving into what to expect from today’s matches as well as some live coverage of all the action.

As for the games themselves, you can expect all of the matches today for the final day of Overwatch League Playoffs to be focused around fast-paced rush compositions. Kiriko was just finally made playable as Overwatch 2 went live, and now it’s only fitting to see the new hero headlining just about all of the matches.

San Francisco Shock versus Seoul Dynasty

All of the games today kick off with the San Francisco Shock, which will be continuing their chance to complete a bottom bracket sweep against the Seoul Dynasty. It’ll be the first time that the two franchises have gone toe to toe since the Grand Finals back in 2020, where Shock was able to come out on top to bring home the title.

This time around, a lot has changed. It’ll be the first time that the former Shock player, Smurf, will be taking on his alma mater and their new roster of San Franciscans. Though with as relevant as Winston is in the current meta, Smurf has a better chance than ever to lead Seoul to victory ad one of the better tank players in the league.

The San Francisco Shock versus Seoul Dynasty game will be going live right at 2:30 P.M. PST, and we’ll be live-blogging the matches down below.

Starting off the matches today is the first Control Map of the series with Lijiang Tower. The Shock certainly has a history of dropping the ball on this map type, so we’ll see if and how they can break the curse and take the lead over Dynasty.

London Spitfire versus Hangzhou Spark

One of the unlikely teams to have made it into the penultimate day of the Overwatch League Playoff, the Hangzhou Spark will be trying to stop the momentum of the London Spitfire. With Hadi leading the charge for our UK boys in blue, it’ll be an exciting series to see if the eastern contender can tussle with the fan-favorite Spitfire after their comeback season.

Then those two winners of the lower bracket will face off to decide who is the best of the best from the losers bracket. This will be the last game of the day, and will be reporting in on which two cities get to square off for the final day of the

Dallas Fuel versus Houston Outlaws

Up in the winners bracket, the beloved Battle of Texas will be kicking off once again for the 2022 season. Dallas Fuel will be taking on the Houston Outlaws for what should be the most contentious game of the day – at least as far as rivalries are concerned. Fuel has been dominating all season, and this will be their chance to lock-in the ticket to the Grand Finals. But with Houston’s usual abilities to take on and defeat even the best teams in the league, it really is anyone’s game as we decide who is the best team out of Texas. Well, that is unless the two teams meet in the championship match tomorrow.

We’ll be updating this post all day with coverage of the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

