New Razer Halo Infinite gear pre-orders now live: BlackWidow V3, mouse, headset, more

The new Razer Halo Infinite gaming gear is now going up for pre-order. Razer has unleashed a collection of themed gear ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated Halo Infinite release in December. You’re looking at Halo-themed versions of some of Razer’s most popular keyboards, headsets, and mice models, among other things, with pre-order details now available for everything. Head below for a closer look.

New Razer Halo Infinite gaming gear

Microsoft officially confirmed the December release date for Halo Infinite at the tail end of last month, just before the official Numskull merchandise hit store shelves for pre-order. And now, it’s time to take a look at the Razer Halo Infinite gaming gear.

All of the new Razer Halo gear is now up for pre-order and is set for release on October 21. If you don’t happen to get a chance to score it now, another round of pre-orders will go live on September 27 direct from Razer ahead of next month’s launch.

The Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition, much like the rest of the Halo-themed gear, ships with an in-game bonus. Players who purchase the headset will net the Deathly Poison Armor for use in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer suite. Pre-orders for this are supposed to be live at GameStop, but it appears to be sold out or unavailable at the time of writing. It carries a $170 MSRP.

Next up is the BlackWidow V3 – Halo Infinite Edition at $180. This is the same BlackWidow V3 you know and love, just with a Master Chief design and paint job as well as mechanical switches and the brand’s beloved magnetic ergonomic wrist rest. It also includes the in-game Deathly Poison, but this time for your weapon.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – Halo Infinite Edition comes in at $80 and once again features the Mjolnir green paint job and design (seen below). It has eight programmable buttons and the 20K optical sensor alongside a $50 price tag on the standard model. It includes the Fangs Emblem for use in Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer.

And lastly, the new Razer Halo Infinite gaming gear collection includes the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition. Carrying an $80 pre-order price tag, it sells for $70 on Amazon without the Master Chief paint job. Not only does it connect with other Chroma Razer gear, but it also features a micro-textured cloth surface, color synchronization “for seamless lighting across devices,” and a non-slip rubber base alongside five challenge skips in Infinite’s multiplayer.

You can learn more about Halo Infinite in our previous feature piece, as well as details on its not-quite open world, enemy encounters, and dynamic weather system right here.

