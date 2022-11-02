SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 PRO SSD back to Amazon low at $430 (Reg. $590+)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-Drive PRO Thunderbolt 3 Solid-State Drive for $429.99 shipped. Regularly $680 and currently matched directly from Western Digital, this model sat in the $590 range at Amazon for most of this past summer and has now returned to the all-time low for the first time there. Stepping it up a notch or two from the SanDisk 1TB G-DRIVE SSD we featured yesterday, this model delivers Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) connectivity with transfer rates up to 2,800MB/s – some of the fastest out there. It also ships with the brand’s usual 5-year warranty, NVMe technology, 3-meter drop protection, and 1,000-pound crush resistance. Head below for more portable SSD deals and details.

While the latest-generation 2TB pro-grade SanDisk portable SSD we featured recently is still up at $450 (it’s not quite as fast as the model featured above as well), there are also still some hangover Halloween deals still live on more affordable options below:

Just make sure to dive into our coverage of the SanDisk PRO-G40. This brand new portable SSD delivers notable dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) support alongside up to 2,700MB/s transfer rates and WD’s latest tech. Get a closer look at what it is capable of right here.

SanDisk 2TB G-Drive PRO Thunderbolt SSD features:

Edit, render and transfer faster with accelerated rates up to 2800MB/s read and 2400MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Ultra-rugged design with 3M drop protection and 1000lb crush resistance. (On carpeted concrete floor.)

5-year limited warranty

Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

