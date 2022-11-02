SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 PRO SSD back to Amazon low at $430 (Reg. $590+)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $590+ $430
SanDisk Professional 1TB Thunderbolt 3 G-DRIVE PRO Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-Drive PRO Thunderbolt 3 Solid-State Drive for $429.99 shipped. Regularly $680 and currently matched directly from Western Digital, this model sat in the $590 range at Amazon for most of this past summer and has now returned to the all-time low for the first time there. Stepping it up a notch or two from the SanDisk 1TB G-DRIVE SSD we featured yesterday, this model delivers Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) connectivity with transfer rates up to 2,800MB/s – some of the fastest out there. It also ships with the brand’s usual 5-year warranty, NVMe technology, 3-meter drop protection, and 1,000-pound crush resistance. Head below for more portable SSD deals and details. 

While the latest-generation 2TB pro-grade SanDisk portable SSD we featured recently is still up at $450 (it’s not quite as fast as the model featured above as well), there are also still some hangover Halloween deals still live on more affordable options below:

Just make sure to dive into our coverage of the SanDisk PRO-G40. This brand new portable SSD delivers notable dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) support alongside up to 2,700MB/s transfer rates and WD’s latest tech. Get a closer look at what it is capable of right here

SanDisk 2TB G-Drive PRO Thunderbolt SSD features:

  • Edit, render and transfer faster with accelerated rates up to 2800MB/s read and 2400MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Ultra-rugged design with 3M drop protection and 1000lb crush resistance. (On carpeted concrete floor.)
  • 5-year limited warranty
  • Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s UCS Star Destroyer retires this year, scor...
Chefman’s regularly up to $170 Air Fryer Toaster ...
Satechi launches early Black Friday sale with 40% disco...
Bring Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 to the...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes foldables more af...
Grab Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming M...
ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor with...
LEGO’s Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare drop...
Load more...
Show More Comments