New Amazon low hits SanDisk’s 1TB aluminum core G-DRIVE SSD at $130 (Reg. up to $190)

Joining today’s price drop on its SSD flash drive, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 1TB G-DRIVE Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $190 directly from Western Digital where it is now matched, this model has most recently been carrying a $160 or $150 price tag at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low. Delivering transfers speeds up to 1,050MB/s, this one, much like the rest of the G-DRIVE offerings, features a rugged IP67 water- and dust-proof design as well as up to 3-meter drop protection and 2,000-pounds of crush resistance. That sentiment carries over to the aluminum core that also doubles as a heatsink of sorts for sustained performance during longer sessions and file transfers. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal also now sits alongside the roundup of portable SSDs we featured yesterday with models from LaCie, Seagate, Samsung, WD, and more. With options as much as $100 off and deals starting at $70 shipped, you’ll find both higher-end pro-grade solutions as well as more affordable models marked down right now.

Just make sure you also swing by this week’s Samsung storage sale at Amazon. Alongside portable SSD deals, there are several internal storage options on sale and some of the brand’s latest microSD memory cards from $20 Prime shipped.

The brand new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 is worth a closer look while you’re at it as well.

SanDisk Pro 1TB G-DRIVE Portable SSD features:

Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M1 drop, and 2000lb crush resistance

Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000MB/s Write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core

Up to 1TB of capacity in a small and mighty design (1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment and RAID configuration. For RAID products, storage capacity is based on RAID 0 mode.)

