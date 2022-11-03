Sony’s HT-A9 7.1.4-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System maps to your room down at $1,798

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Home Theater Speaker System for $1,798 shipped. Normally going for $1,998, this $200 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve seen since the beginning of 2022. Here you’ll get four wireless speakers and a central processing box that takes audio from your TV and distributes it out. You can even calibrate this setup to your room to have even better audio. This system includes a Chromecast built-in with Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2 for wireless casting from your phone. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with Sony’s latest HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $498. Arriving with a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, the all-new HT-A3000 soundbar uses three front speakers and a dual subwoofer to provide clear dialogue while also having that punchy bass. Dolby Atmos support is achieved by this soundbar using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO technology to create virtual height channels and “wrapping” audio around your room for virtual surround sound. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re also tracking the 2021 Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System at its all-time low of $300. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during those movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.”

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Home Theater Speaker System features:

Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional audio experience with the HT-A9 home theater system. Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology calibrates sound to your room for an environment that seems to expand beyond the walls. Support for 8K HDR, 4K 120p passthrough, and Dolby Vision video passthrough make your favorite movies and games sound out of this world.

