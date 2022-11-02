Samsung’s 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar and wireless sub returns to low of $300 (Save 50%)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2021 Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-channel Soundbar System for $299.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $600, this 50% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Going for $327 from a 3rd party Amazon seller, this sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during those movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the soundbar. The soundbar itself has both front-facing and upward-firing speakers to create the surround sound effect with optional wireless rear channel speakers being available as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple. The soundbar can even be wall-mounted for a cleaner look with the included kit and step-by-step instructions.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on VIZIO’s 55-inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for the lowest price we’ve tracked, $298. It boasts an HDMI 2.1 port as well as Variable Refresh Rate tech alongside AMD FreeSync, HDR gaming with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, and HGiG. From there, you’ll find Apple’s AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast action joined by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice command support as well as USB connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi, and more.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Sound System features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Panoramic audio that dynamically moves with the action.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

