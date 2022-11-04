Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, ALTER EGO, NABOKI, SPHAZE, and more

Friday’s best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below via Google Play. On the hardware side of things, we are tracking new price drops on Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and some budget-friendly Pixel 7 Pro cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, Tropical Resort Story, NABOKI, SPHAZE, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Oranux – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Net Signal Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Crumple – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $5 (Reg. $7)
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $1 (Reg. $4)
- Tropical Resort Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Dungeon Village $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Murders on Budapest $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Argo’s Choice $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Pupil Distance PD Glasses & VR $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Lecture Notes FREE (Reg. $3)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- realMyst $1 (Reg. $7)
- Death Road to Canada $4 (Reg. $10)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $1 (Reg. $10)
- Steam: Rails to Riches $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- The Dresden Files Cooperative $4 (Reg. $7)
- Rush Rally Origins $3 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $3 (Reg. $7)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Trail Boss BMX $1 (Reg. $4)
- Pumped BMX 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery EP:
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!