Smartphone Accessories: JETech Pixel 7 Pro Rugged Case $5 (58% off), more

JE Products US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pixel 7 Pro Rugged Case for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $12, and going for as much in all other colorways, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to protect your brand-new smartphone, this case features a shockproof design and delivers a dual-layer design. The inner soft TPU cover keeps your phone protected and the hard PC outer back cover offers the additional rugged protection. On top of that, the raised edges will keep both the screen and camera off whatever surface it’s sitting on, further protecting your brand-new investment.
Shockproof design for Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch . Please double check the model of your phone before purchasing. The dual-layer case consists of a soft TPU inner cover and a hard PC outer back cover to offer rugged protection against heavy drops, hits and scratches. Raised edges keep the screen and camera protective from scratches when you put the device on the flat surfaces. Unique anti-shock corner cushions. Can achieve perfect shock absorption and drop-resistant effect. Precise cutouts for full access to the speaker, camera and other ports. Independent buttons protect the device’s buttons from wear
