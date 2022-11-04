Safeguard 5 PC/Mac, iOS, and Android devices with Norton 360 Deluxe at $20 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 12-month subscriptions to Norton 360 Deluxe for five devices at $19.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $35, this is the 2023-ready version with $15 in savings to match the lowest price we have tracked this year. Only once before today have we seen this subscription go for under $25. Compatible with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, this subscription covers the entire family (or up to five devices) against real-time threats, “emerging malware,” viruses, and more. It also includes VPN access, 50GB of cloud backup storage space, and the peace of mind it brings. You might not feel like you need it, but the kids and grandparents just might. Head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal is the same price Amazon is now charging on the regularly $25 Norton 360 Standard for one device. But either way, you’re receiving much of the same protection and perks here, just with only a single license – you won’t be able to protect a smartphone and a laptop at the same time, for example, with the standard edition.

Elsewhere in this week’s app deals, we have rounded all of today’s most notable offers on Mac and iOS software including games and a range of productivity suites (the latest Android offers are right here). You’ll also find the rest of today’s Gold Box offers ready and waiting right here until later tonight.

Norton 360 Deluxe features:

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private

DARK WEB MONITORING will monitor and notify you if we find your personal information on the Dark Web**

50GB SECURE PC CLOUD BACKUP store and help protect important files as a preventative measure to data loss due to hard drive failures, stolen devices and even ransomware***

PRE-PAID SUBSCRIPTION A payment method must be stored in your Norton account to activate* You won’t be charged until the prepaid term ends For new Norton subscriptions only at an introductory price

