Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, Escapists 2, more

Friday has arrived and with it a new collection of discounted Mac and iOS apps to take into the weekend. Just make sure you stop by our deal coverage on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, the clearance pricing now live on Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models, and everything else in our dedicated hub. Highlight app deals include titles like Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, Escapists 2, Northgard, Worms titles, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2 )

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $1 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $47, Kirby Star Allies $45, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sprite Pencil: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Records: FREE (Reg. $6)

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics. Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

