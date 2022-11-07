Android app deals of the day: Bug Butcher, Hydro Coach PRO, Dead Bunker 4, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday’s edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live down below. You’ll want to check out today’s price drops on Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a new all-time low on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, as well as Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S22+ smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like The Enchanted Worlds, The Bug Butcher, Hydro Coach PRO, Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse, Stone Of Souls HD, and more. Head below for all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Bug Butcher:

The Bug Butcher is an intense action shooter, wrapped in stylistic 2D art, and smeared with juvenile humor where timing and fierce reflexes are paramount in protecting your fragile squishy body! The gameplay has an extremely simple core mechanic that is easy to understand, but hard to master. Plus, who doesn’t love a universe where you wield a beefy arsenal of military grade weaponry.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender...
Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless...
Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter with 28-mile ran...
Save $99 on ASUS’ Curved 34-inch 1440p 165Hz Gami...
iPhone 12 drops to $430 low in 1-day Grade A refurb App...
Get access to training courses on Python, Ruby, and C++...
Pelican’s regularly $60 protective Kevlar iPhone ...
Rare deal delivers one of the best prices yet on Bartes...
Load more...
Show More Comments