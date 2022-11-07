Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S22+ smartphone sees $250 price cut to all-time low of $800

$800

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Typically selling for $1,050, today’s offer is marking down the elevated capacity to the same price as the 128GB model with $250 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low, as well, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in August. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

OtterBox’s Symmetry Series case for the Galaxy S22+ is a great way to leverage some of your savings into some added protection for your new Samsung handset. This cover delivers all of the usual OtterBox rugged vibes but in a more sleek package that doesn’t add too much bulk into the mix. Its $30 price tag arrives with a raised lip around the front to protect the screen, as well as the same design along the back camera assembly.

If you’d prefer to go with a foldable instead, we’re still tracking a holdover discount from last week that is marking down Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Arriving at a new all-time low, the latest-generation of folding smartphones are finally more affordable thanks to $209 in savings and a $791 starting price. Though regardless of which Samsung smartphone really draws your attention, be sure to have a look at all of the most recent Android app and game deals now up for the taking.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features:

Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22+, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language; video. With this new video machine, we’re setting an epic new standard. Now, you can communicate with your friends online while you simultaneously co-watch the latest new YouTube videos. Record your greatest nights with breathtaking low-light video like never before. 

