Rare deal delivers one of the best prices yet on Bartesian’s Keurig-style cocktail maker at $199

As part of its early Black Friday Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine for $199 shipped. This deal is exclusively available to Walmart+ members right now (everyone else can jump in at 7 P.M. EST) but you can sign up free for 30 days right now as well. Regularly $280, this is a rare $80 price drop, the lowest price we have tracked on this model, it is also $66 under our previous mention on the premium model (this one fetches up to $400 on Amazon), and the lowest we can find. The Duet model delivers the same Keurig-style cocktail making experience as the standard model, just with a more compact design that can only house two different spirits at one time. You simply load it up with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila, throw in one of the coffee-pod style cocktail capsules, and watch your artisan drink appear before you. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here and down below.

The Bartesisan cocktail capsules generally fetch about $15 for a 6-pack and you can browse through the various options on Amazon right here. Ranging from the Cosmopolitan and Old Fashioned to Margaritas and even mixed packs, this is a great way to put some of your savings to work and ensure you have plenty of capsules as we ahead into the holidays.

Along with today’s early Black Friday deal on the Bartesian Duet, we are also tracking doorbuster-worthy pricing on Keurig’s K-Express coffee maker as well as the K-Mini model that has now dropped down to $50 over at Amazon. Then swing by our home goods guide for more of the pre-holiday offers now live on on kitchen and cooking gear while you’re at it.

Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine features:

Recreate the taste, experience and ambiance of premium bar cocktails with the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine. The beauty of Bartesian Duet is that it’s fast and easy to use, so anyone can craft a perfect cocktail in seconds. Simply set your two spirits of choice and insert a capsule. Once the capsule is inserted, the cocktail is immediately identified via barcode and the user-friendly LCD display suggests the proper glassware. Place the glass on the bar top and select the preferred strength from mocktail to strong — the intuitive rotary dial makes navigation easy. In seconds, Bartesian Duet draws the spirit from the appropriate bottle and crafts a fresh, delicious cocktail. From the stylish touchpoints and effortless capsule latch to the LED light that highlights each cocktail as it’s crafted, Bartesian Duet makes every drink an event.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!