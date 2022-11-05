Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker back to holiday pricing at Amazon, now $50 in all colors (Reg. $80+)

Much like we saw ahead of the fall Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped in a range of different colorways. Regularly $100, it more typically sells for $80 at Amazon and tends to only go on sale ahead of or for holiday events and things of that nature. It’s also not often we see all of the colorways marked down to $50 and, while we could see it go for less later this month for Black Friday, chances are the offers that drop below $50 will be of doorbuster status and fleeting at best. This model regularly sells for $100 at Best Buy where it is currently fetching $60. You’re looking at a compact 5-inch K-Cup brewer that won’t hog much space on the countertop as well as being a more attractive model (if you ask me) than the Express variant we are expecting to drop to $35 in pre-Black Friday sales next week. It can accomodate up to 7-inch travel mugs directly under the spout and features multiple cup size options (from 6 to 12 ounces). More details below.

Today’s lead is actually undercutting the usually more affordable Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $60. Although you will have to add the $10 Keurig My K-Cup to achieve support for ground beans with today’s lead deal – the InstaCoffee Max has this feature out of the box.

Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for this weekend’s most notable kitchen and cooking deals from smart meat thermometers and smokers to ongoing price drops on Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill. Now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, you can save $80 off the going rate and score the built-in Foodi Smart Thermometer while you’re at it.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

