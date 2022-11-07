Breville brushed stainless steel smart air fry ovens now up to $80 off from $128 shipped

Amazon has now launched a new sale on the attractive Breville Smart Ovens starting from $128. One standout option here is the higher-end Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro at $319.99 shipped. This regularly $400 unit is now back down to the lowest we have tracked this year for the first time to deliver $80 in savings, the same price you’ll find in Best Buy’s early Black Friday event. All packed inside of its brushed stainless steel exterior, this model delivers 13 cooking functions including your usual countertop roasting and baking as well as a built-in air fryer system. Joining an additional dehydrator setting, it can also work as a traditional toaster with enough space for nine slices of bread, an entire 14-pound turkey, or even a 5-quart Dutch oven to supplement your main range during larger meal preparations over the holidays. Head below for more details and Breville Smart Oven deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Breville Smart Oven sale on this landing page. While the model featured above is the most capable of the bunch, if you already have a dedicated air fryer you’re happy with there are more affordable options marked down right now starting from $128. All of which, including some of the black stainless steel models, can be found right here.

While we are upgrading the kitchen at a discount ahead of Thanksgiving meals, you’ll want to check out the particularly notable price now live on Ninja’s DualBrew Coffee Maker. Capable of everything from single-serve K-cups and brewing a full carafe from your favorite ground beans, it even sports iced options for the summer and more. It is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $100 shipped, which is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro features:

The Breville Smart Oven Air with Element iQ System is a versatile countertop oven allowing you to roast, air fry and dehydrate; Use super convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30% and choose from 13 cooking functions; Includes an interior oven light

ELEMENT iQ SYSTEM: Using 6 independent quartz elements, smart algorithms steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment; Sensing and digital PID temperature control eliminates cold spots for precise and even cooking

AIR FRY & DEHYDRATE SETTINGS: Air fry French fries and other family favorites; Higher temperatures combined with super convection (maximized air flow) deliver crispy golden air fried foods; Dehydrate a wide range of food, up to 4 trays of goodness at once

SUPER CONVECTION TECHNOLOGY: 2 speed convection fan (super & regular) offers greater cooking control; Super convection provides a greater volume of hot air to ensure fast and even heat distribution perfect for air frying, dehydration and roasting

