Early holiday pricing delivers new Amazon low on Ninja’s DualBrew Coffee Maker at $100 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and typically around $140 at Amazon, this is up to $100 off, $4 under our previous Kohl’s holiday sale mention, and the lowest price we can find. Best Buy also has it for the same price as part of its early Black Friday sale. A particularly versatile option, this model is capable of brewing K-Cup pods as well as ground beans with three style choices including a special setting for Over Ice cold brew in the warmer parts of the year. Alongside support for your choice of single-serve cup size options, you can also choose to brew an entire carafe full for after-dinner get togethers or lazy weekend mornings while the removable water reservoir makes for simple refills. Head below for more details.

If the Ninja model above isn’t getting you excited or is just overkill for your single-serve requirements, holiday pricing is now live on Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now available at up to 50% off and, subsequently, coming in at half the price of today’s lead deal, you can land the mini model at $50 shipped right now in just about every color it is offered for. Deals on this model really only ever come during holiday events and now’s your time to strike. We could see it go for less in fleeting doorbuster deals later this month, but there’s no telling how long they will stick around for.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew Coffee Maker features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

REMOVABLE WATER RESERVOIR: Conveniently carry the 60-oz. removable water reservoir to your sink for easy filling.

