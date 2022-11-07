Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds review: When sound quality and style matter most

This fall has seen all three smartphone ecosystems release new flagship earbuds with Apple, Google, and Samsung all delivering some of the most compelling bids yet. But for something a bit more stylish and platform-agnostic, Sennhesier is applying it’s usual audiophile approach to the recently-released Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering a different take, the fabric-wrapped charging case comes complemented by some notable features we’re taking a hands-on look at below.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds hands on

The whole story of the Sennheiser’s latest earbuds are all about breaking the mold. That sentiment comes with both pros and cons, but ultimately delivers a pair of buds that are much more unique than you’ll find elsewhere on the market, especially when considering the likes of other big players in the space.

By far the most notable of these features and inclusions is the charging case, which is instantly designated by the fabric-covered design. Still very much a handheld case, the build is far from the smallest form-factor out there and in fact is much bulkier than many of the usual suspects. Though it really is all about the actual stylings, as the fabric design feels great in-hand and looks even better in an industry and shiny plastic is the norm.

That larger size though unfortunately doesn’t deliver any unique features outside of the aesthetics. Its 21 hours of additional battery to the earbuds lives up to the on-paper specs for one, but also isn’t all that impressive compared to some of the top contenders out there. With 28 hours in total, these Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are certainly solid in their own right, but aren’t making the best use of the larger form-factor.

That premium build also continues over to the earbuds themselves, which in this case spot a more streamlined approach than the typical stem-style buds out there. Sennheiser adopts the usual silicone tip design, of which several different sizes are included in the box. I personally found that getting the right fit was a bit trickier than with other earbuds, but once sorting that out, found the listening experience to be quite comfortable.

One of my favorite aspects of the earbuds themselves are the onboard touch controls, which are not only far more intuitive than most of the competition, but also more responsive. The touch pads on either one of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are quite reliable for everything from pausing or resuming tracks to adjusting volume and more.

As for how the Momentum 3 actually sound, Sennheiser is applying its usual specialties to make these some of the better sounding earbuds on the market. Out of the box, the mixing and EQ settings are already quite solid, with a nice mix of clear vocals and distinct highs that aren’t muddied by the bass and low end. One of Sennheiser’s usual claims to fame is its excellent-sounding over-ear headphones, and the latest pair of true wireless earbuds capture much of the same focus.

ANC on the other hand is solid, but not quite as big of a standout feature. Don’t get me wrong, the active noise cancellation is easily enough to handle air travel while comfortably blocking out the whine of engines and screaming kids alike. It just isn’t quite as capable all-around as some other options, but is definitely one of the stronger applications of the feature on the market. Apple may still have the best ANC earbuds on the market, but Sennheiser is at least not all too far behind.

9to5Toys’ Take

The final verdict here for Sennheiser’s latest is that the Momentum 3 are as unique of earbuds as you’ll find on the market these days. They may not be the best-in-class offerings for any specific category, but break the mold from a market that’s filled with more or less of the same thing. The case may be bulkier than others, but has a distinct look that’s backed by all of the tech you would expect to find. Not to mention, some of the best tuning on a pair of true wireless buds.

All of that would make these an easy recommendation, if it weren’t for the price tag. Clocking in at a $250 MSRP, those who will actually appreciate the more premium elements might just rather go with AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro and enjoy a more platform-specific experience. Even on sale right now for a little less, the target market for these is smaller than ever. But if you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that is anything but your average buds, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 match its novel form with just as much function. Especially if you’re already a fan of open-back Sennheiser cans and want a similar experience from a pair of true wireless earbuds, then look no further than the brand’s latest cord-free experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!