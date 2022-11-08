Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Interloper, Sparklite, iWriter Pro, more

Tuesday morning has arrived and now it’s time for all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. You’ll want to check out the price drops we spotted on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as well as this rare deal on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 and everything else you’ll find in our dedicated hub. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlight offers like Interloper, Papers, Please, Sparklite, iWriter Pro, MobileFamilyTree 10, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plantbuddy – Plant Care: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Noir -Dark Mode for Safari: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Diag: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Interloper:

FLY like you’ve never flown before on your mac with a full six degrees of freedom. Play it your way with touchpad, controller or HOTAS support. DEFEND your people against the oppressive COMMONWEALTH. ENGAGE in a selection of fast-paced missions and beautiful environments. IGNORE THE ODDS and go toe to toe with swarms of fighters, frigates armed to the teeth or hulking capital ships. DON’T GO IN ALONE, bring your own elite fighter squadrons.

