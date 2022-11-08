Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $56, Bayonetta 3 $48.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the new Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $55.99 shipped. While this isn’t the deepest price drop from the regular $60 price tag, it is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since it released last month. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” the latest entry in the series is a wonderful experience with improvements on the previous title around every corner. All-new boss battles, nine playable character to add to your party, and a series of new wrinkles to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s fresh new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals

***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!