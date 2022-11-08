Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $56, Bayonetta 3 $48.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the new Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $55.99 shipped. While this isn’t the deepest price drop from the regular $60 price tag, it is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since it released last month. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” the latest entry in the series is a wonderful experience with improvements on the previous title around every corner. All-new boss battles, nine playable character to add to your party, and a series of new wrinkles to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s fresh new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals
***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony confirms PS VR2 release date, price, and pre-orders
***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Half off digital sale up to 50% off
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 90% off
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection from $35.50 (Reg. $40)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Buy two get one FREE games at Target
- Just Dance 2023 Edition pre-order from $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Switch$30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $44 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $27 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $25)
- FIFA 23 PS4/5 and Xbox from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!