Polk home theater audio Gold Box goes live with all-time lows on sound bars, more from $119

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of speakers, subwoofers, and sound bars starting at $119.50. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick this time around is the Polk Audio React Smart Sound Bar for $161.40. Normally fetching $270, this is now delivering a new all-time low at 40% off while beating our previous mention by $14. As one of Polk’s latest smart sound bars, it’s React offering just launched with built-in Alexa alongside plenty of other features. On top of being able to use your voice to control the TV, you’re also looking at a 6-driver speaker array, four far-field microphones, and a compact design that’ll fit under most televisions. In terms of connectivity, HDMI pairs with an optical input as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to complete the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find equally notable discounts live on everything from surround sound speakers to wireless subwoofers for expanding the sound bar above, as well as other packages to give movie night a much needed boost in the audio department. Most of the gear is sitting at the best prices to date much like our highlight above, which you can check out before the offers close at the end of the day.

As far as new centerpieces to your home theater go, an all-time low has returned on the Hisense 2022 75-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV. Thanks to a $100 discount, you can now drop the price down to its lowest yet with HDMI 2.1 ports and Variable Refresh Rate technology in tow at $698.

Polk Audio React Smart Sound Bar features:

3D virtual surround sound, multiroom music and a slim low-profile design that does not block your TV or remote’s sensor, the new Polk React Sound Bar brings out the best from your existing TV. Play the same music across rooms, or different ones on each device, with full voice-control compatibility. Control Smart Home Devices. Use Alexa Calling and Messaging to US, Canada and Mexico – all from your sound bar

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!