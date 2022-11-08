Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop falls $757.50 to new low of $2,742.50

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
$2,742.50
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop 2022

Amazon is now offering the Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,742.57 shipped. Normally going for $3,500, this solid $757.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop. Running a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an RTX 3080 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 165Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports with charging handled over one type-C, and two USB-A ports. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $880 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3080 Ti present with the Razer option above. The screen is slightly larger at 15.6-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Would you rather grab a Chromebook instead of a gaming machine? You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $214, the best price yet. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine yet, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk.

Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

The most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 14 combines the latest AMD️ Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics, and DDR5 4800MHz memory to bring you the ultimate 14” gaming laptop for uncompromising performance and portability.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Official Hallmark Nintendo SNES holiday ornament hits n...
Tested: Cyrill’s affordable vegan leather/suede M...
Philips’ new Screeneo U5 UST projector casts a 15...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale for only the second ...
Amazon clears out previous-generation Apple TV 4K with ...
Save 88% with our overstock sale on Restflix: Restful S...
Android app deals of the day: PEG, KNIGHTS, Rush Rally ...
Make the most of Black Friday 2022 by signing up for th...
Load more...
Show More Comments