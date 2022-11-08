Razer’s Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox falls $60 in return to all-time low of $90

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 40% discount, or a solid $60 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This headset is made with Microsoft’s gaming systems in mind, designed to specifically pair with the Xbox Series X|S wirelessly. However, it’ll also work with Android or iOS smartphones thanks to the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 and it also pairs with Windows for a well-rounded feature set all around. You’ll find two microphones built-in as well, one for use when at a desk and the other hidden for when you game on the go. Plus, there are four built-in EQ settings ranging from FPS to bass depending on whether you’re gaming or enjoying some tunes. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget you could instead grab the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for $50, which is the new all-time low price we’ve seen. This headset is similar to the Pro model above with the same Xbox connectivity, though Bluetooth is left out here but can connect to a PC with an Xbox Wireless Adapter. The drivers powering this headset are the same as the option above with a similar HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced voice clarity. The EQ presets available in the model above are also present here so you can choose the right option for your game.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re still tracking deals on ASTRO Wired Gaming Headsets with offers starting from $50. Leading the way there is the ASTRO A10 Wired Gaming Headset Gen 2 in multiple colorways for $50. Since the ASTRO A10 Gen 2 uses a 3.5mm audio connector, you can use it across practically any platform including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even more.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox features:

Enjoy cutting-edge audio performance that embraces the future of Xbox. Enter the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox—a wireless Xbox Series X headset that supports mobile Xbox gaming. Fitted with our best drivers and headset mic, experience stellar sound and voice chat for unrivalled console and mobile gaming.

