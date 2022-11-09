Amazfit’s extra stylish stainless steel GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is down to $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low on this more premium smartwatch style. This is only the second discount since launching back in June and delivers $50 in savings in the process. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable with a more elegant twist, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. All of that is packed into a hand-polished stainless steel case that comes backed by a matching leather band. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Amazfit GTS 2 will get you a new spring workout-ready solution at $100. This model isn’t quite as high-end as the stylings found above, but will track 90 different accessories with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and more onboard with 50% in added savings over the stylish GTR 3 Pro above.

Also still on sale, the latest flagship to join Fitbit’s stable is also marked down right now for the very first time. Dropping down to $200 in multiple styles, this discount takes $100 off the going rate of the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch in order to deliver the brand’s most capable wearable yet centered around a slimmed down design with an even more comprehensive roster of fitness tracking specs.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition features:

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition is the ultimate fusion of classic style and modern fashion that comes with a hand-polished stainless steel round body and a finely-carved rotatable crown, while soft leather straps deliver premium comfort. Easily set an alarm, ask a question, get a translation, and more with Alexa. Through Bluetooth connection to your phone, the smart watch can receive phone calls, and also be used to easily control the music on your phone. You can even store up to 470 songs on the watch for independent music playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!