Fitbit’s all-new Sense 2 Smartwatch sees very first discount down to $200 (Reg. $300)

Update: While the pricing error is no longer live, you can score the actual discount Amazon intended to offer for the Fitbit Sense 2 of $199.95 on two different styles.

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the just-released Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $79.95 shipped for the Shadow Grey style, this is down from the usual $300 price tag in order to deliver the first chance to save period. That’s a whopping $220 off and a new all-time low, though this price likely won’t be around for very long. Two other styles are also on sale, and sitting at $199.95 from the very same $300 going rate.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

At just $80, or even the $200 that the other styles sell for, today’s offer is one of the most compelling fitness tracking experiences on the market right now. Especially if you’re able to lock-in that $220 discount. At this price, I wouldn’t think twice about

If you’d prefer to just go with the latest from Apple and call it a day, the new Apple Watch SE 2 is currently down to its best price yet. Delivering a markdown on cellular models, you can now take $39 off the going rate in order to score a new all-time low of $290.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode

