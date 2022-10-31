Fitbit’s all-new Sense 2 Smartwatch sees very first discount down to $200 (Reg. $300)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $300 $200

Update: While the pricing error is no longer live, you can score the actual discount Amazon intended to offer for the Fitbit Sense 2 of $199.95 on two different styles.

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the just-released Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $79.95 shipped for the Shadow Grey style, this is down from the usual $300 price tag in order to deliver the first chance to save period. That’s a whopping $220 off and a new all-time low, though this price likely won’t be around for very long. Two other styles are also on sale, and sitting at $199.95 from the very same $300 going rate.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

At just $80, or even the $200 that the other styles sell for, today’s offer is one of the most compelling fitness tracking experiences on the market right now. Especially if you’re able to lock-in that $220 discount. At this price, I wouldn’t think twice about

If you’d prefer to just go with the latest from Apple and call it a day, the new Apple Watch SE 2 is currently down to its best price yet. Delivering a markdown on cellular models, you can now take $39 off the going rate in order to score a new all-time low of $290.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

KRK brings pro-grade audio to its new GoAux portable co...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W USB-C 6-in-1 Desktop...
Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds deliver ANC at new all-tim...
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + ...
Sony’s 2022 PS5-enhanced 4K AirPlay 2 Google TVs ...
Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station on ...
HyperX’s Pulsefire Core budget-focused RGB gaming...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Eyes of Ara, Scan...
Load more...
Show More Comments