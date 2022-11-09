Android app deals of the day: Absolute Drift, Earthlings Beware!, Moncage, and more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now live and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to check out today’s early holiday price drop on Google Nest Mini as well as ongoing deals on Chromecast with Google TV (HD), but right now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Hidden Folks, Moncage, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Absolute Drift, Earthlings Beware!, Wayward Souls, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Timus Circle: Dark Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hidden Folks $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Moncage $3 (Reg. $5)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas $1 (Reg. $4)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Absolute Drift $1 (Reg. $3)
- Wayward Souls $3 (Reg. $7)
- Fairy Knights $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- LASERBREAK 3 – Physics Puzzle $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Getting Over It $2 (Reg. $5)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1.50 (Reg. $2)
- PingTools Pro $1 (Reg. $3)
- Battery Widget Reborn 2022 $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- One By One Word Search PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Speed View GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag FREE (Reg. $5)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- Rush Rally Origins $3 (Reg. $5)
- Pumped BMX 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Steam: Rails to Riches $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Eight-Minute Empire $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rec Recorder PRO $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- iOS 16 Black – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Alarm clock PRO $4 (Reg. $8)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More on Absolute Drift:
In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting. Drive and customize up to 6 drift cars…3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels…5 Midnight Events to Challenge the Most Seasoned of Drifters.
