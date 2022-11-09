Midweek Anker Amazon sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, much more from $11

It’s Wednesday, and Anker is launching its latest midweek sale by discounting an assortment of iPhone and Android accessories in the process. Courtesy of Amazon, everything this time ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite amongst this latest selection of discounts has the popular Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable marked down to $18.89 for the 6-foot model when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $27, this one is now sitting at a new all-time low of 30% off while beating previous discounts by $1. The shorter 3-foot cable goes for $18.69 right now, too. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Head below for more from $11.

Notable Anker discounts live today:

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

