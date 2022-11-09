Hori’s Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini gives you a leg up in races at low of $53

Woot is offering the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for $52.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $70 list price and $67 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique racing wheel is perfect for Mario Kart fans on Switch. It has an ergonomic design, includes pedals, and built-in controls for playing the game in an authentic way. This officially-licensed product will become the hit of your next Mario Kart competition. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you ditch the full wheel and pedal design, then you can pick up a 2-pack of TALK WORKS Nintendo Switch wheels which are made to fit the Joy-Con controller. At just $12.50, this is also quite the budget-focused option. Just keep in mind that you won’t get a full-on wheel with built-in controls here and it doesn’t have as ergonomic of a design.

We have a slew of Switch games on sale in our daily games roundup, so be sure to give that post a look to see if there are any titles discounted that you’ve been wanting to pick up. Then, check out our apps and games guide to find all the other ways you can save on Switch gear and games that we find throughout the holiday season.

Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini features:

Hori is pleased to announce the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart racing wheel Pro mini. This racing wheel is ideal for the Mario Kart and racing gamer. The ergonomic wheel design, pedals, and convenient onboard controls were built to create an authentic racing simulation. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

