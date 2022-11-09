Hori’s Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini gives you a leg up in races at low of $53

Patrick Campanale -
Apps GameswootHori
Reg. $70 $53
icon

Woot is offering the Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for $52.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $70 list price and $67 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique racing wheel is perfect for Mario Kart fans on Switch. It has an ergonomic design, includes pedals, and built-in controls for playing the game in an authentic way. This officially-licensed product will become the hit of your next Mario Kart competition. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you ditch the full wheel and pedal design, then you can pick up a 2-pack of TALK WORKS Nintendo Switch wheels which are made to fit the Joy-Con controller. At just $12.50, this is also quite the budget-focused option. Just keep in mind that you won’t get a full-on wheel with built-in controls here and it doesn’t have as ergonomic of a design.

We have a slew of Switch games on sale in our daily games roundup, so be sure to give that post a look to see if there are any titles discounted that you’ve been wanting to pick up. Then, check out our apps and games guide to find all the other ways you can save on Switch gear and games that we find throughout the holiday season.

Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini features:

Hori is pleased to announce the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart racing wheel Pro mini. This racing wheel is ideal for the Mario Kart and racing gamer. The ergonomic wheel design, pedals, and convenient onboard controls were built to create an authentic racing simulation. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Hori

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Mackie’s 8-Inch Bluetooth-ready studio monitor sp...
MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop with Iris Xe graphics hi...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 10...
Android app deals of the day: Absolute Drift, Earthling...
OtterBox takes 20% off Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 serie...
CORSAIR’s K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% Mechanical Ke...
Juiced Bikes early Black Friday sale offers up to $500 ...
Crucial’s 1,050MB/s USB-C X8 2TB Portable SSD hit...
Load more...
Show More Comments