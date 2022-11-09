Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $45, B2G1 FREE, TMNT Cowabunga $35, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PS4 for $44.95 shipped. Regularly $60 and most recently sitting at $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The PS5 and Xbox versions are currently selling from $49.50 and eligible for Amazon’s new buy two get one FREE promotion on video games, books, and toys. You can browse through all fo those options right here. Elden Ring is the latest epic action RPG adventure from the folks at FromSoftware. Known for its tough as nails combat in Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring delivers a similar approach but with a slightly more forgiving experience alongside a giant open-world to explore, memorable characters, and more in what is almost certainly a 2022 game of the year contender. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

