Nomad takes 20% off entire lineup of iPhone 14 leather cases, MagSafe chargers, more

Through the end of the day, Nomad is taking 20% off its entire collection of Apple accessories including MagSafe chargers, Horween leather cases, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $150, and you’ll need to apply code BuiltwithPurpose at checkout to score the savings, which apply to all full price and in-stock items. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $119.99. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at one of the best prices to date. This is $7 under our previous mention and the first discount since back in August.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 14 or even existing iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another one of Nomad’s recent releases is also getting in on the 1-day discounts, with the new Transparent 30W USB-C Charger going on sale for the first time. Dropping down to $23.95, today’s offer drops from the usual $30 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. The unique new 30W GaN charger from Nomad delivers a single USB-C port to your setup with a novel transparent design that shows off all of the tech inside. You can read more about it in our launch coverage, too.

Then of course don’t forget that the rest of Nomad’s collection of Apple gear is also included in the sale. Just be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the 20% savings on everything the company sells. This only applies to full price and in-stock items, as a reminder. Though we’ve picked out some highlights below, too.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!